The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $16.83 Average PT from Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTW

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 183.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 50.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

(Get Free Report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.