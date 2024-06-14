The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get The9 alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NCTY

The9 Price Performance

About The9

Shares of NASDAQ NCTY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,794. The9 has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

(Get Free Report)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.