The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.
