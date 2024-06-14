Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Up 8,000.0% in May

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Three Sixty Solar Trading Down 13.7 %

VSOLF opened at 0.06 on Friday. Three Sixty Solar has a twelve month low of 0.05 and a twelve month high of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.10.

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

