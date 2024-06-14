Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Up 8,000.0% in May

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Three Sixty Solar Trading Down 13.7 %
VSOLF opened at 0.06 on Friday. Three Sixty Solar has a twelve month low of 0.05 and a twelve month high of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.10.
Three Sixty Solar Company Profile
