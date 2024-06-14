Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Up 833.3% in May

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of TYCMY stock opened at C$24.71 on Friday. Tingyi has a 12-month low of C$18.09 and a 12-month high of C$31.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.73.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks; various noodles; and coffee/functional/probiotics drinks.

