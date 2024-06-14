Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TITN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director David Joseph Meyer purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,706,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 30.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $16.86 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

