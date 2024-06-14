TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.58

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.58 and last traded at $108.02, with a volume of 246525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 79.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,602,412 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $142,422,000 after purchasing an additional 193,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.