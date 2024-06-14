Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

TNXP opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $63.68.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.64) by $10.88. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -82.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242,358 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

