Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 16399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Get Torrid alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 2.02.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.