Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $7.00. Torrid shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 26,631 shares.

The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 145.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $697.06 million, a P/E ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

