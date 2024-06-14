Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 574,970 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 164% compared to the typical volume of 217,455 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.97. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

