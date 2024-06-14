Traders Purchase High Volume of Lyft Call Options (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 107,957 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average daily volume of 71,311 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,964.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 730,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 42.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.