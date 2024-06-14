Tree Island Steel Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Tree Island Steel Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE TSL opened at C$3.06 on Friday. Tree Island Steel has a 52 week low of C$2.78 and a 52 week high of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.93 million, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.24.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of C$56.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tree Island Steel will post 0.4381223 earnings per share for the current year.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

