TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Short Interest Update

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $36.44. 7,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,320. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

