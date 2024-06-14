Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $119.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $101.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.04% from the stock’s previous close.

BDC has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.17. 67,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. Belden has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. Belden’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,557.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,557.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 662.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

