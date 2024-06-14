Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) EVP Ghassan Ariqat Sells 11,855 Shares

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $232,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 3.4 %

TPC opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,467,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after buying an additional 659,657 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 176,398 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 690.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 157,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 137,808 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 262.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 133,534 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

