Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Gap Up to $19.20

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $20.22. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 136,616 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 10.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $232,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $232,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 606.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Further Reading

