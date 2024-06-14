Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.51. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $23.19.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $531,333.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,411,222 shares in the company, valued at $70,475,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,441. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

