Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,561,611.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,349 shares of company stock worth $3,120,046 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Twilio by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

