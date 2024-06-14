UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.52

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 832452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

