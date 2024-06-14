Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $44.64, but opened at $42.89. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 62,032 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,685 shares of company stock worth $518,923. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 221,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

