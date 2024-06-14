Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

UGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.37.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. 133,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,899. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

