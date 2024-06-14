Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading Down 2.4%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.13. 108,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,393,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UGP. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.37.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGP

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.