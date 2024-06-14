Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Down 30.4% in May

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Umicore Stock Performance

UMICY opened at $3.73 on Friday. Umicore has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68.

Umicore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.0909 dividend. This is a boost from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Umicore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.18%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

