Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, a growth of 3,395.4% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Unicharm Stock Down 0.9 %
UNICY opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37. Unicharm has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $8.49.
About Unicharm
