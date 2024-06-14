Unilever (NYSE:UL) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.46

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.46 and last traded at $56.23, with a volume of 271935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $1,806,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 199.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 53,651 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 189,121 shares during the period. Finally, Raelipskie Partnership lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.