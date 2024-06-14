Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.58. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.06 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.