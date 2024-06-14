UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,269,600 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 1,878,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,696.0 days.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni Stock Performance

UnipolSai Assicurazioni stock opened at C$2.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.00. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a 12 month low of C$2.95 and a 12 month high of C$2.95.

Get UnipolSai Assicurazioni alerts:

About UnipolSai Assicurazioni

(Get Free Report)

Read More

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. operates as an insurance company in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, and Holding and Other Businesses segments. It provides non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle third-party liabilities (TPL); land, sea, lake, and river; land vehicle hulls; accident and health; fire and other damage to property; general TPL; and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for UnipolSai Assicurazioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnipolSai Assicurazioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.