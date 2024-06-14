UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,269,600 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 1,878,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,696.0 days.
UnipolSai Assicurazioni Stock Performance
UnipolSai Assicurazioni stock opened at C$2.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.00. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a 12 month low of C$2.95 and a 12 month high of C$2.95.
About UnipolSai Assicurazioni
