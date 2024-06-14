United Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 6.4% of United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 772,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 161,543 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 130,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.7% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 377,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 182,810 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

