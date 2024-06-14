United Advisor Group LLC Makes New $515,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $307.49 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

