United Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,812 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,538,000. Microsoft accounts for about 11.8% of United Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,920,047,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,625,201,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,000,376,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,874,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,162,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,004,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150,160 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $441.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.04. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $443.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.83.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

