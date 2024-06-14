United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Trading Down 0.4 %

UBAB opened at $49.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $175.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

