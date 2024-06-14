United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $133.01

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $133.01 and last traded at $133.08, with a volume of 388500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.89.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

