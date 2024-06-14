United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a growth of 364.2% from the May 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

UUGRY opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.7807 dividend. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

