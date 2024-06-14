Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.91

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 442091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

UNIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $689.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.91%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 37,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 76,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Uniti Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 153,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

