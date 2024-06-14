Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $5.20.
About Universal Security Instruments
