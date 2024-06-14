UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UOL Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UOLGY opened at $15.56 on Friday. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

Get UOL Group alerts:

UOL Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. UOL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.