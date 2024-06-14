Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Upstart alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upstart

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $76,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,501.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,783.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,046.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $76,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,501.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,455,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 80.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Trading Down 7.6 %

Upstart stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.