US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
US Nuclear Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UCLE opened at $0.09 on Friday. US Nuclear has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
About US Nuclear
