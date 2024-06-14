US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:UCLE opened at $0.09 on Friday. US Nuclear has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

