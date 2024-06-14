VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VAALCO Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for VAALCO Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VAALCO Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EGY. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $6.39 on Thursday. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,988,000 after acquiring an additional 124,853 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,790,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 138,810 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 982,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 105,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 71,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

