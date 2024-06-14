Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 171,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 68,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Valeo Pharma Stock Down 16.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$13.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.30 million.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

