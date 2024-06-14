Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Down 70.5% in May

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the May 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VLYPO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.80. 207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,853. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $25.05.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.5777 dividend. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

