Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.0 days.

Vallourec Stock Performance

Vallourec stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16.

Get Vallourec alerts:

About Vallourec

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.