Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Down 71.0% in May

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vallourec Stock Performance

Shares of VLOWY opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.82. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Analysts expect that Vallourec will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

