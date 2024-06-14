Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,096,900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 1,704,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Valmet Oyj Price Performance
Valmet Oyj stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. Valmet Oyj has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $34.51.
About Valmet Oyj
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valmet Oyj
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.