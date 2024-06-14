Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,096,900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 1,704,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Valmet Oyj stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. Valmet Oyj has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $34.51.

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

