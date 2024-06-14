Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99. 155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Valneva Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

