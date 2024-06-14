Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.60 Per Share

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Value and Indexed Property Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Performance
Shares of VIP stock opened at GBX 184.50 ($2.35) on Friday. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 214 ($2.73). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 185.07. The company has a quick ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.74 million, a PE ratio of -341.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Value and Indexed Property Income
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Income Now and Growth Later
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.