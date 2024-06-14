Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 193.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77,649 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 104,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after buying an additional 6,394,978 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,494. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

