Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 24.6% in May

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 44,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,932. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

