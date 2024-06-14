Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the May 15th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,486,000. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $71.82.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

