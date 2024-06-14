Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 83,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VYMI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.24. 174,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,369. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

